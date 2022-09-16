e-Paper Get App
Indore: City’s residents speak up about the 24x7 plan; ‘BRTS will show a new route for city’s nightlife’

‘Eateries and other businesses will thrive…’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shops along the BRTS will now remain open 24x7 as the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh boasts a ‘night economy’. Free Press spoke to the city’s residents to learn about people’s opinion about this decision of the district administration. 

Excerpts

Akash Agnihotri

Akash Agnihotri | FPJ

‘Indore has now become smarter’

‘This is a great decision of the local administration for making Indore smarter. It’ll inspire other cities to follow suit as Indore inspires other cities in cleanliness’

— Akash Agnihotri

Vikalp Singh Rajput

Vikalp Singh Rajput | FPJ

 ‘The night life will now get awesome’

‘Now, night life in the city will get better and more attractive. We already have the Sarafa Market, which is a famous eatery hub at night, and, now, shops along the BRTS will also provide residents convenience’

— Vikalp Singh Rajput

Kushagra Soni

Kushagra Soni | FPJ

‘Business opportunity especially for eateries’

‘Business in the city will grow for shopkeepers who run eateries and employement will increase as they will need more staff for night shifts. Food delivery apps businesses will also get a boost’

— Kushagra Soni

Mahin Khan

Mahin Khan | FPJ

 ‘Night commuters to get a safer route’

‘The route along the BRTS will get safer for people commuting during the night hours because it’ll be functioning the whole night. It’ll also benefit students who study during the night’

— Mahin Khan

