Indore: City's power consumption increases by 10 lakh units in a month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rise in temperature, the consumption of electricity is also increasing continuously in the city.

The consumption of power was 74 lakh units in the city on February 14, which increased to 84 lakh units on March 14, according to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The power company is preparing for the increasing demand through maintenance on 500 feeders in the city.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the summer season has started and the corona restrictions have also ended. “For this reason, the demand of electricity in the city continues to increase rapidly,” he added.

Indore city has the highest power consumption in the entire state.

This summer the demand is expected to reach 1.25 crore units per day.

Tomar said that to meet the increasing demand of electricity, maintenance work is being done on 15 to 20 feeders every day.

Along with increasing the capacity of power transformers and distribution transformers, additional transformers were also installed.

He said that while effective preparations have been made for supplying 1.25 crore units per day in Indore in summer, extensive arrangements are being made in other big cities under West Discom as well.

This summer, the daily demand is likely to reach 16 lakh units in Ujjain city, 8 lakh units in Dewas city and 7.5 lakh units in Ratlam city during summers.

277 crore units distributed

The MD said that so far 277 crore units of electricity have been distributed in Indore city in the ongoing financial year, whereas during the last financial year 2020-21 till March 14, 259 crore units were distributed.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:34 PM IST