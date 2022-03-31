Indore: City’s electricity demand breaks previous records

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for electricity in the city has broken previous records, thanks to the scorching heat. In the last week of March, the power demand in the city reached 475 MW.

Indore city recorded a maximum demand of 420 MW in March in 2020, which reached 440 MW in 2021. The daily supply peaked at 85 lakh units in 2020 and 81 lakh units in 2021.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that the maximum demand in the first week of March was 410 MW which reached 475 MW in the last week of March.

In the past two days, 1.2 crore units of electricity was supplied to the city. The MD said that, along with Indore, the demand has increased by 15 per cent in such big cities as Ujjain, Ratlam and Dewas and other districts under West Discom in a month.

What’s in store for coming fiscal

In the new financial year, Tomar said, consumer facilities would be expanded and equipped with the latest technology. Irrigation subsidy will be given through DBT to farmers in Indore city, Indore Rural, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch. Smart meters will be installed in all 20,000 houses in Indore city above 10 kilowatts. Net metering rooftop solar capacity will be expanded by 10 MW. Eligible consumers will be given subsidy for installation of net meters. Paperless bills will be introduced in Depalpur town. The power distribution capacity of 150 MW will be further increased

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:32 PM IST