Indore: City’s East Receives Double The Rain Compared To The Western Part

Water logging at BRTS | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of moderate rain continued in the city on Monday but the city witnessed an uneven amount of rainfall in the eastern and western parts.

Over 1.65 inches (42 mm) of rain was recorded in the Eastern part of the city, as recorded by the pollution monitoring station of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board at Regal Square while only 17 mm (0.66 inches) of rain was recorded in western area by weather station of Regional Meteorological Department at city Airport.

Children enjoy the rain at MG Road | FPJ

Read Also Heavy Rains In Punjab: Schools to remain closed until July 16 due To Adverse Weather Conditions

The spell of rain started in the morning and continued in the city intermittently till late evening. Meanwhile, water logging at almost all major squares of the city gave a tough time to the citizens and traffic jams added to their woes. Meanwhile, rising humidity due to break in rains increased the people’s desperation for another heavy bout of rain to get rid of the oppressive weather.

Officials of the regional meteorological department said that there would be no relief from increasing humidity while the city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rain in the next couple of days.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Wet Weekend Ahead As Heavy Rainfall Alert In 19 Districts

Biker splashes water | FPJ

Officials said that the temperature is expected to remain around 28-29 degrees Celsius for at least the next two to three days, while the humidity would be at around 90-95 per cent.

The total rainfall in the city has reached 336.2 mm (13.2 inches) which is about two inches more than the average seasonal rainfall in the city till this period of the season.

Familly enjoys the rainy day on a two-wheeler | FPJ

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.

Water logging gave tough time to citizens

Water logging on all major roads of the city gave a tough time to the citizens as commuters had to move at a snail’s pace. Water logging at many parts of BRTS, MG Road, Vijay Nagar, Bypass, and other areas of the city caused trouble for the commuters as well as to the pedestrians as speeding vehicles splashed them with rainwater.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)