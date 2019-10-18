Indore: City zoo to receive baboon in exchange

Indore: Two lions and a tiger from Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya departed on their journey to Chhatbir Zoo also known as Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, located 17 kilometres from Chandigarh, on Friday. In exchange, city zoo will receive a baboon.

The zoo offered these wild cats in exchange as we have a healthy population of Asiatic lions and Bengal tigers. “We have 12 lions in the zoo and with the twins gone, we will still have 10, which is much more than most zoos in the country. City zoo has 8 tigers and with one off on its journey to Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Indore will still have seven of them,” zoo incharge Uttam Yadav said.

A baboon of any of the five species can come to the city zoo. Baboons are some of the world’s largest monkeys. Males of different species weigh 33 to 82 pounds. There are five species of baboons - olive, yellow, chacma, Guinea, and sacred that are found across Africa and Arabia.

Visitors to city zoo are sure to miss twin lions Baban and Gagan who were born in the city zoo. “Both of them are four-years old, which means they are fully grown and are of breeding age,” Yadav said. Baban and Gagan were born in 2015 to lion Akash and lioness Megha.