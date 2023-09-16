Indore: City Zoo To Have An Aquarium, Wildlife Interpretation Centre

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo will soon have its aquarium and a wildlife interpretation centre on its premises, said municipal commissioner Harshika Singh during an inspection of the zoo on Friday.

The commissioner took information about all the ongoing development and pending works in the zoo . She instructed officials to put up information boards outside the cages of animals in the zoo.

She also said that a brochure providing details of all the birds in the bird sanctuary should be prepared for visitors. She said that another brochure with details of all the birds and animals in the zoo should be prepared and kept at hotels and restaurants of MP Tourism and also at the tourism department.

The commissioner gave instructions to the concerned officer regarding appointing a consultant to build an aquarium. Instructions were given to take immediate action regarding the construction of a Wildlife Interpretation Center on the vacant space near the entry gate of the zoo.

She also instructed officials to organise events so that people come to the zoo.

