 Indore: City Zoo To Have An Aquarium, Wildlife Interpretation Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City Zoo To Have An Aquarium, Wildlife Interpretation Centre

Indore: City Zoo To Have An Aquarium, Wildlife Interpretation Centre

The commissioner took information about all the ongoing development and pending works in the zoo .

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city zoo will soon have its aquarium and a wildlife interpretation centre on its premises, said municipal commissioner Harshika Singh during an inspection of the zoo on Friday.

The commissioner took information about all the ongoing development and pending works in the zoo . She instructed officials to put up information boards outside the cages of animals in the zoo.

She also said that a brochure providing details of all the birds in the bird sanctuary should be prepared for visitors. She said that another brochure with details of all the birds and animals in the zoo should be prepared and kept at hotels and restaurants of MP Tourism and also at the tourism department.

The commissioner gave instructions to the concerned officer regarding appointing a consultant to build an aquarium. Instructions were given to take immediate action regarding the construction of a Wildlife Interpretation Center on the vacant space near the entry gate of the zoo.

She also instructed officials to organise events so that people come to the zoo.

Read Also
Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal