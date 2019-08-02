Indore: City zoo to go plastic-free from today

Indore: If you carry a disposable water bottle to zoo, you will have to pay Rs 10 extra as deposit at the entry gate from August 2.

A sticker will be given to you for your bottle. On producing your sticker again and showing the water bottle, your amount will be refunded back at the exit gate while you exit the zoo.

"The drive is to check and control the plastic water bottle inside the zoo which usually is thrown inside aninal enclosures or littered around the public areas," Zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said.