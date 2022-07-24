e-Paper Get App

Indore: City youth Parag makes his mark in music field

Apart from this, Parag has some other big projects which will be formally announced in the coming time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Growing up in Indore, Parag Chhabra has soared in the field of music. All the songs in the film 'Good Luck Jerry', which would be released on July 29, have been composed by Parag.

Parag has spent his childhood and teenage in the city. During this time he received classical music education from Sargam Music Institute's Varsha Jhalani, Sunil Jhalani, and well-known revered Ringe Guruji.

Parag said that all his achievement has only been possible due to his mentors. He said, “My passion for singing and dedication towards the music made me create my own genre which was luckily appreciated by AR Rahman.”

The Indore kid has contributed to many music productions in the last 5 years, the main ones being Mom, Mohenjo Daro, Viceroy House, and Tamasha. Apart from this, Parag has some other big projects which will be formally announced in the coming time.

Parag gives the credit for his success to his family, all the gurus especially A R Rahman Saheb, who has inspired him to move forward in his early stages and made him aware of the nuances of the method of creating music.

City has given me everything including my inspiration to become musician

Parag informed Free Press that he was inspired and encouraged to create music and follow his passion by his family and friends. His mentors always taught him to be the best and work hard towards his goals. He said, “I miss Indore the most, this is the city which has provided me everything and I’ve spent the golden gays of my life in Indore.”

He said to him Indorie food is the best and he yearns for the Indorie taste, whenever he is out of town.

