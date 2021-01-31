Indore: ​City YC prez arrested for trying to wave black flag at CM​

​​Indore:

City police on Sunday arrested City Youth Congress ​p​resident Ramiz Khan ​while he was attempting​ to wave black flag ​at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.​

Chouhan was in city to attend BJP's state working committee ​meeting.

Khan had tried to show ​a ​black flag ​when ​Chouhan's convoy was passing from Brilliant Convention Centre to Crescent Water Park but police foiled the attempt by detaining him.

The ​Y​outh ​C​ongress leader had announced ​that he would be staging a protest before the Chief Minister against the incident of abandoning elderly destitute at Kshipra by Indore Municipal Corporation​.​

Khan also alleged that police ​had ​tried to keep him ​under ​house arrest but he managed to reach the route of CM’s convoy where he was arrested by the police.

The Indore Municipal Corporation and government are facing ​outrage of the people across the country ​for their treatment of the elderly destitute.​

People from all walks of life including actor Sonu Sood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and ​even ​BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed their displeasure over the incident.