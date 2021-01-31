Indore: ​City YC prez arrested for trying to wave black flag at CM​

Indore:
City police on Sunday arrested City Youth Congress president Ramiz Khan while he was attempting to wave black flag at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chouhan was in city to attend BJP's state working committee meeting.
Khan had tried to show a black flag when Chouhan's convoy was passing from Brilliant Convention Centre to Crescent Water Park but police foiled the attempt by detaining him.
The Youth Congress leader had announced that he would be staging a protest before the Chief Minister against the incident of abandoning elderly destitute at Kshipra by Indore Municipal Corporation.
Khan also alleged that police had tried to keep him under house arrest but he managed to reach the route of CM’s convoy where he was arrested by the police.
The Indore Municipal Corporation and government are facing outrage of the people across the country for their treatment of the elderly destitute.
People from all walks of life including actor Sonu Sood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and even BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed their displeasure over the incident.
