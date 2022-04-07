Indore: City will get BSNL’s 4G service on priority basis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani has said that public sector undertaking BSNL would provide 4G service to the city on a priority basis. He gave this information after getting a reply from Union communications minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Lok Sabha. Vaishnav divulged this information in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by Lalwani on Wednesday.

Vaishnav said a 4G infrastructure made of a completely indigenous network and equipment made by the engineers and scientists of India was ready. The BSNL has ordered the first 6,000 towers of 4G and is going to order the second lot of 6,000 towers soon. After this, the BSNL will directly order 1 lakh towers. In response to the written question by Lalwani, Vaishnav said that, in view of the problem of telecom companies, the work of developing a centralised online portal was going to be taken up by the department of telecom on priority to establish coordination between various departments.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:01 PM IST