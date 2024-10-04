Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

The idol of Goddess Kalka, in her Rudra Avatar, was brought to the pandal in a grand procession which began from Rambagh and headed toward Hardol Lala Mandir. The procession was organised by Shree Krishna Mandir Navdurga Utsav Samiti | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Navratri, the city warmly welcomes Goddess Durga for the nine-day festival to be celebrated with grace and devotion. Long processions adorned with beautiful idols and girls in costumes performing Garba in front of the idol were the centre of the attraction for the day.

As the people were approaching towards the pandals the streets were filled with sounds of dhol and tasha, along with devotees dancing and enjoying. Many devotees participated in the procession following a dress code of yellow, red and green.

The women made arrangements for ghatasthapana and decorated temples at home to welcome the goddess with great pomp. Around 2,500 pandals are adorned in the city for the Navratri festival, all of different structures and sizes. The pandals are decorated with glittering lights, colourful tents and a beautiful stage for Goddess Durga.

Eunuchs took out a procession from Rajwada Square to Nandlalpura, enjoying and dancing on the beats of dhol

At many places, the idol of the Goddess is more than 20 feet. Talking about the temples of the city, the Bijasan temple, Annapurna temple, Harsiddhi temple, Kalka Dham temple and other temples (big and small) dedicated to goddesses were adorned beautifully.

All day long the devotees waited in long queues to worship the deity and offer prayers. Devotees from early morning till late night were seen in the temples. In some of the temples, fairs have been organised to attract the crowd and engage people.

Many organisations have prepared big stages for the citizens to enjoy the festival and play garba. People participated in groups, duos and singles to perform garba on the beats of dhols.

On the first day of Navratri, girls from various Garba groups graced the streets and grounds with mesmerizing rhythmic Garba steps and vibrant costumes.