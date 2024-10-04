 Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

As the people were approaching towards the pandals the streets were filled with sounds of dhol and tasha, along with devotees dancing and enjoying.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
The idol of Goddess Kalka, in her Rudra Avatar, was brought to the pandal in a grand procession which began from Rambagh and headed toward Hardol Lala Mandir. The procession was organised by Shree Krishna Mandir Navdurga Utsav Samiti | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of Navratri, the city warmly welcomes Goddess Durga for the nine-day festival to be celebrated with grace and devotion. Long processions adorned with beautiful idols and girls in costumes performing Garba in front of the idol were the centre of the attraction for the day. 

As the people were approaching towards the pandals the streets were filled with sounds of dhol and tasha, along with devotees dancing and enjoying. Many devotees participated in the procession following a dress code of yellow, red and green.

The women made arrangements for ghatasthapana and decorated temples at home to welcome the goddess with great pomp. Around 2,500 pandals are adorned in the city for the Navratri festival, all of different structures and sizes. The pandals are decorated with glittering lights, colourful tents and a beautiful stage for Goddess Durga.

Eunuchs took out a procession from Rajwada Square to Nandlalpura, enjoying and dancing on the beats of dhol

Eunuchs took out a procession from Rajwada Square to Nandlalpura, enjoying and dancing on the beats of dhol |

At many places, the idol of the Goddess is more than 20 feet. Talking about the temples of the city, the Bijasan temple, Annapurna temple, Harsiddhi temple, Kalka Dham temple and other temples (big and small) dedicated to goddesses were adorned beautifully.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Read Also
MP: Police Register Case Against 4 Named, 250 Unidentified Guest Teachers For Protesting Without...
article-image

All day long the devotees waited in long queues to worship the deity and offer prayers. Devotees from early morning till late night were seen in the temples. In some of the temples, fairs have been organised to attract the crowd and engage people.

Many organisations have prepared big stages for the citizens to enjoy the festival and play garba. People participated in groups, duos and singles to perform garba on the beats of dhols.

Read Also
Indore: Boys Must Be Raised To Be Sensitive & Aware Of Women’s Issues Says Police Commissioner...
article-image

On the first day of Navratri, girls from various Garba groups graced the streets and grounds with mesmerizing rhythmic Garba steps and vibrant costumes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti

Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

Indore City Warmly Welcomes Goddess Durga

Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo

Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo