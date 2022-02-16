Indore: City volunteers responsible for RSS chief’s Ujjain visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 volunteers from the city will hold different responsibilities in Ujjain during the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, scheduled from February 19 to February 22. According to the RSS’s schedule for organizing a tour of its chief in every prant (province) each a year, Bhagwat will be coming on a tour of the Malwa prant from February 19 to 22 and, during this period, he will stay in Ujjain city. Since the headquarters of the Malwa prant of the RSS is in Indore, a large number of RSS volunteers and its top-notch office-bearers will hold different responsibilities for their chief’s visit there.

Pranjal Shukla, PRO of the RSS’s Malwa prant, said here on Wednesday that, during his stay in Ujjain, Bhagwat will be present at meetings of the Sangh, as well as at various social programmes. He will have a darshan at the ISKCON temple at 9 am on February 20 and, after that, he will be staying back on the ISKCON premises for meetings of workers of the RSS Malwa prant.

The consolidation of the ‘shakhas’ affected due to corona and the plan of expansion of work to be done in the next three years will be discussed at these meetings. With regard to social change, they will be discussing the efforts being made with the help of people in the fields of environment, family awareness, social harmony and integration. Along with this, Bhagwat will communicate with all the pracharaks of the Malwa province.

Bhagwat will also meet members of the ISKCON temple management committee. He will inaugurate the newly built provincial office of Vidya Bharati, ‘Vikramaditya Bhawan’, at Chintaman Ganesh Marg in Ujjain on February 22.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:30 PM IST