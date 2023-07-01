Indore City To Witness Active Monsoon In Coming Days -10.4 MM Rainfall Recorded Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rainfall with varying intensity lashed the city for the second day, on Friday. The city recorded 10.4 mm rainfall throughout the day (from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm) with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 115.7 mm (4.55 inches), so far.

The regional meteorological department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. Residents woke up to dark clouds and rain on Friday morning and there was no sunshine throughout the day.

The rain, which started on Thursday evening, continued intermittently till late on Friday. “The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days,” Met officials said.

The rains also brought smiles to the faces of residents but water-logging and traffic jams at various places posed problems for commuters. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degree s below normal while the night temperature was normal.

City's climatology

July is the month when southwest monsoon has already set over Indore. Monsoon trough, an elongated low-pressure area, is one of the semi-permanent features of monsoon.

The southward migration of monsoon trough results in active/vigorous monsoon over the region and in contrast, the northward migration of this trough leads to break monsoon condition over the region leading to intermittent breaks in the rainfall spells.

During intermittent break of monsoon weather becomes sultry humid and uneasy with rise in temperature. Simultaneously, during the active phase of the monsoon, the region usually receives heavy to extremely (or Very) heavy rainfall. The surface winds are generally westerly.

The mean maximum temperature is 30.2°C during the month. The mean minimum temperature is 22.8°C with average highest and lowest relative humidity varying between 86% to 72% respectively.

The average rainfall is 310.1 mm and number of rainy days are 13. The mean frequency of occurrence of thunderstorm are 5 days and some of the thunderstorms are accompanied by squall/ moderate to severe lightning.