Indore: City to host World Dragon Boat Championship next Nov

Indore: About 2,200 players from 42 countries will participate in World Dragon Boat Championship 2020 to be held at Bilawali lake in November next year. Indore has beaten five other cities to become the host for the championship, Madhya Pradesh Kayaking and Canoeing Association Eklavya Singh Gaud said.

During the foundation stone laying function held on Sunday for constructing international stadium for kayaking and canoeing along Bilawai lake, Indian Association of Kayaking and Canoeing general secretary Prashant Kushwah said, “We had bid for hosting the competition in 2017. There was competition among Indore, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Delhi. But Indore bagged the offer.”

He also said that a team of International Canoe Federation comprising representatives of 15 countries including Japan had visited these cities for inspection and Indore emerged their first choice being the country’s cleanest city.

Speaking as chief guest at the function, state sports minister Jitu Patwari said government will help the federation to organise the event on a grand scale that will motivate state’s players for such games.

“Chief minister Kamal Nath too wants the state to top in sports and focus on games where our country can get more medals in Olympics and other international events. I have asked Narmada Valley Development Authority to ensure that Bilawali reservoir remains full of water till the event,” Patwari said. The state government has launched a scheme for players’ insurance. “We are also preparing a plan to felicitate our players on their arrival in city after winning any competition,” he added.

Mayor Malini Gaud said stadium will be prepared at the cost of Rs 10 crore and its work will start with Rs 4 crore. “We will not leave any stone unturned to let our city shine on the globe. Along with cleanest city, we will also make it the best host,” she said.

Power cut: Minister, mayor blames each other

The power cut occurred during the foundation stone laying programme saw blame game between the mayor and the minister.

Minister Jitu Patwari denied it was power cut and said generators are being used to hold the event. “BJP leaders, who are organisers, didn’t keep sufficient fuel in it,” he said. “BJP leader always remain ahead in giving ‘batti’(fooling people) and they did the same here as well,” he said.

Mayor Malini Gaud shot back saying that generators were used because there was no electricity. Indore Municipal Corporation water works committee incharge Balram Verma said the function was organised by state government and therefore Patwari should have ensured adequate supply of electricity before organising the programme.