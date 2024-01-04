Indore: City To Get 7th Flight For Mumbai From January 16

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will get a new triweekly flight to Mumbai from January 16, which will be operated on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels informed that Indore-Mumbai-Indore sector has always been a passenger-packed sector. Looking at this potential Alliance Air is going to introduce the flight for Mumbai from the city. This will be the airline’s second flight from the city as it is already operating a flight for Goa.

Jose said that the airline is introducing a 72-seater ATR aircraft for the flight. The flight will depart from Chhatrpati Shivaji International Airport Terminal-1 at 18.55 hours and arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 20.55 hours. In return journey, it will depart from the city airport at 21.20 hours and reach Terminal-1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 23.20 hours.

Member of the Eco-Tourism Board of the state Jose said that the airline has rolled out the ticket booking also from January 3. Accordingly, the fare for Indore-Mumbai is Rs 4,568 and for Mumbai-Indore it is Rs 4,300. He said that the flight would fill the requirement of passengers to catch late-night international flights from Mumbai.