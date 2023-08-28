Indore: City To Celebrate Last Shravan Somwar With Devotion | FP Photo

Indore (v): The city would celebrate the last Shravan Somwar of the season this Monday. People would visit all prominent Shiva temples in the city to offer prayers and to celebrate the occasion with devotion.

The month of Shravan would also be ending soon with the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 30. Many of the temples are set to distribute Prasad in the form of lunch and dinner to devotees. Prasad stalls are set up around the city distributing ‘kheer’ or ‘khichdi’ to the public.

Rudrakshas will also be distributed in a Pardeshipura temple. All the temples in the city including Bhuteshwar, Gutkeshwar, Devguradia, and Lord Shiva’s idols are being decorated since morning where preparations are being made to perform ‘Shiva Abhishek’.

Devotees are expected to show up early morning before sunrise to worship the Lord. Processions are to be taken out in the city in the afternoon and evening hours.

Around 11 processions will be taken out in the city including those in Rajwada, Devguradia, and Pipliyhana areas where the devotees will perform ‘Tandav’ dance form.

The last Monday of the Shravan month is considered as important and every devotee keeps a fast for the Lord the whole day and serves fruits and milk products to the Lord as Prasad and later consumes the same after performing abhishek.