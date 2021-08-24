Indore: ​City to become self-sufficient in oxygen production within fortnight

Indore



The city will become self-sufficient in oxygen production within the next fortnight , said Dr Nishant Khare, member of State Disaster Management Advisory Committee, on Tuesday.

Dr Khare said that of the 48 oxygen plants that were planned to be set up in the city, 26 are already in operation and the remaining will start production within the next fortnight making the city self-sufficient.

Dr Khare said that becoming self-sufficient in oxygen would mean that the city won't have to wait for oxygen supply from outside the district\state in times of need and this might prove crucial if the third wave of corona strikes. During the second wave of corona in the city, numerous patients had a tough time as there was acute shortage of oxygen in the city.

Dr Khare said that when all the 48 plants become operational, then 100 metric tonnes of oxygen would be produced. He said that apart from this, arrangements have also been made by the district administration to ensure the availability of industrial oxygen. If needed, 40 to 50 metric tonnes of oxygen can also be made available through industrial oxygen plant being set up in the district.

He said that during the second wave of corona, the peak demand of oxygen was found to be 135 metric tonnes. With 100 metric tonne from the newly set up 48 oxygen plants and around 50 metric tonne from the industrial oxygen plants, it is expected that there would be no shortage of oxygen even if the second wave is as severe as the third wave.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:05 PM IST