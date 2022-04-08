Indore city to be Safe city, says collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After achieving unprecedented credit in the field of cleanliness in the country, the district Administration is striving to make Indore as 'The Safe City' in every manner.

Collector Manish Singh made the above announcement while talking to the media persons here on Friday. He said that they were working on opening necessary services during night as well like food, medical stores, public transportations, etc.

The Labor Department is working on it. They shall chalk out a plan after discussing with MP Shankar Lalwani and other prominent people. The objective is to make the city safe in all perspectives including law and order. As the people were talking about the nightlife then there should not be any kind of incident with the general public, Singh added.

Collector Singh also said that under the leadership of Commissioner of Police HN Chhari, the police had done remarkable work in the recovery of synthetic drugs. The administration would take strict action against those who push the youth into the trap of drugs.

Collector Singh said that following the instruction of CM, the district administration started the anti-mafia campaign. Strict actions were being taken against the criminals in the district from the last few days.

There is a clear instruction of the Chief Minister that strict action should be taken against the mafia. At the same time, Singh said that the public should also cooperate with the administration in the drive against crime and mafia.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:57 PM IST