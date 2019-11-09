Indore: City stays calm on Ayodhya verdict day

Indore: Contrary to the fear of violence, the city remained peaceful following Ayodhya verdict, which Supreme Court delivered on Saturday. In several areas, Hindu and Muslims distributed sweets to show solidarity and unity.

As the local religious leaders appealed to people to accept court decision and maintain peace, local residents stayed calm and followed the directions of administration and police to maintain law and order.

Nevertheless, police forces were deployed in large numbers across the city to avert any untoward incident. Rajwada, the heard of city, remained a no vehicle zone, to avoid public gathering there. Shops around Rajwada also remained closed and the Square wore a barren look till noon. It was only later in the day that people visited market but left early after finishing their work. However, there were few incidents wherein people lit crackers to celebrate the verdict but they were stopped by police.

Police keep vigil in sensitive areas: Police patrolled the sensitive areas including Khajrana, Lodhipura, Bombay Bazar, Chandan Nagar, Azad Nagar, Musakhedi, and Sadar Bazar. Police had put up check points and kiosks at every Square. As the police moved around the city, they informed people about Section 144 of CrPC, which is in force. As a result, police reminded people not to stand in groups.

Vegetable markets see morning rush, major markets remain closed: As people knew that Supreme Court would announce verdict at 10.30 am on Saturday, many residents reached vegetable markets early in the morning to purchase goods specially vegetables. Vegetable markets in Malganj and Choithram Mandi were crowded as people wanted to complete their work before 10.30 am. However, major markets including Rajwada, Sarafa, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazar and Siyaganj remained closed throughout the day.

Police shut tea stalls, snacks joints: As Section 144 of Cr PC has been imposed in the city, police asked tea stall and snacks shop owners in Bombay Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Lodhipura and other areas, to shut them as large number of people were gathering there to enjoy snacks. As these areas are communally sensitive, police didn’t let people to gather in groups and violate Section 144.

Police sent those bursting crackers: At many places, people came out of house to burst crackers after the verdict was out. However, police sent them back to their houses to maintain peace and harmony. A section of residents in Lodhipura, Lodha Colony, Rajendra Nagar and other areas were sent back to their houses by police and were stopped from bursting crackers.

School, colleges remained closed, low attendance in office: As the state government had declared holiday on Saturday to avoid untoward situation, schools and colleges remained close. Many people took leave from the offices fearing violent incidents and some of them were not allowed to move out by their families.

People visit mall after analysing situation: People visited shopping malls in the late afternoon only after making sure that it was safe to move out. People avoided shopping till late noon. The footfalls in malls increased by evening after receiving news that all was well in the city.