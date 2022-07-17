Indore: City shows good response to ‘free vaccination doses’

Representative Photo | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district health department got a good response to the ‘free precautionary dose’ drive on the second day as over 12,000 people took the dose on Saturday, which was double the number of people inoculated on Friday.

It is almost after four months that the health department has received such a response to the vaccination drive for the precautionary dose of vaccine from people above 18 years of age. As many as 12,985 people were inoculated on Saturday across 89 vaccination centres. Out of 12, 985 people, over 12,000 people above 18 years were vaccinated with the precautionary dose of vaccine. Similarly, over 150 people of age between 18 and 44 years took the second dose of the vaccine.

However, the response to the free precautionary dose increased as the government has launched a 75-day drive for the entire adult population of the country. The precautionary dose was not getting good response as long as it was paid and was available only at private hospitals.

“We got a good response to the vaccination mainly by the adult population for getting the free dose of the vaccine. We’re expecting a similar response in future as over 22-25 lakh teenagers who turned eligible for the precautionary dose will come forward for the same,” the immunisation officer said.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said. “We’ll receive the stock of Covaxin and Covishield. We have a sufficient number of vaccine doses. Along with vaccination, we’re also updating the list of people who are due to take their doses and appealing to them to take the precautionary dose as soon as possible.”