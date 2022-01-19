Indore: City schools' drive to promote e-pledge against drugs

Indore

Indore schools support the initiative of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) against drugs and are sending motivational notices and messages to students to take e-pledge against drugs and participate in the public outreach programme for better India.

The letter from Indore schools cited the board’s instructions as “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) being the premier drug law enforcement agency of the country is working tirelessly to make our country free from the drug menace.”

School teachers explained to students about NCB stating that it has also been entrusted with the responsibility of spreading awareness against the ill effects of drugs. “Drugs can change your entire life from being good to very bad, simply by addicting you to a substance,” one of the teachers Shriya Pandey, said.

“The fight against drug addiction will be successful only when there is the participation of every individual from teachers to parents to students,” Pandey added.

Further, Indore schools appealed to parents seeking their participation by taking an e-pledge titled “Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs”. The pledge has been uploaded on the official website of MyGov.

“The main objective of the pledge is to spread the message of the ill effects of drugs among the citizens and strengthen the resolve to make India a drug-free nation,” UK Jha, chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools.

Further, the association requested all school heads to spread the above information to all students, teachers, and stakeholders to take e-pledge and be a part of this mass movement against drugs.

“This will not only spread awareness against drug addiction but will also help in saving our future generations from the clutches of drugs,” Jha said.

He added that to motivate people, a certificate will also be issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau of the Union Home Ministry on taking the e-oath.

How to take the pledge against drugs?

Step I: Go to the official website of MyGov or Click here to Take Pledge.

Step II: After Clicking the above link MyGov Website will be open. Now Click on the “Take Pledge” Link.

Step III: Enter in your basic details such as:

Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Pin Code

State

District

Email

Mobile Number

Step IV: After filling in the above details then click on the “Proceed for language selection” button.

Step V: Enter OTP received on the mobile number provided

Step VI: Certificate will be generated. Download and share this certificate on social media.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:52 PM IST