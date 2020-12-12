Indore: City residents sponsoring Kabul woman's heart surgery​; Dr AD Bhatnagar to perform surgery

Indore:

Following the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Indoreans have set an example by collecting and sponsoring treatment and stay of a lady from Kabul, Afghanistan. Member of Parliament (MP) Shankar Lalwani has provided her accommodation to stay with her family in Sansad bungalow.

Lalwani is taking care of the family’s food and accommodation arrangements.

Meet Sohaila Khalozai, a 49-year-old woman, who resides in Kabul, Afghanistan with her husband 52-year-old Abdul Razzaq Khalozai and son 24-year-old Abdul Habib Khalozai.

While everyone struggled with finances following ​C​ovid-19 outbreak, the challenge was tougher for Khalozai family. Sohaila ​was ​diagnosed with three blockages in her heart and doctors advised her to undergo open​-​heart surgery as soon as possible.

One of the valves has to be replaced and another two will be repaired. ​With fewer facilities ​in Kabul ​and financial constraints, Khalozai family decided to fly to India for the surgery.

Troubled, Sohaila was looking for hope when she met thought technologist Archna Sharma online. The two connected and Sharma decided to help her and invited her to Indore.

Sharma is helping this family in managing their surgery by coordinating between the doctors, donors and others. She provides online free counselling on positive thinking to needy people worldwide​ and she got to know ​​about this family​.​ She has been helping a lot of Indians and people from other countries ​for the past 5 years.

Dr AD Bhatnagar, head of cardiac department, MY Hospital is helping by arranging the surgery at ​the ​lowest cost possible. Anil Pahuja from Seva ​S​amiti, Indore is arranging the donations.

Currently, the team is looking for a hospital to get Sohaila admitted into for ​the ​surgery.