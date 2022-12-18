Indore: City readies for Christmas celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After two years of the Covid pandemic, people in the city are raring to celebrate Christmas in a grand way. With a few days left for the festive season, people in the city have already started preparing for the festive season.

People in the city have already been hitting the markets to purchase the Christmas tree along with other decorative items.

All the main locations in the city will be decked up with Christmas theme décor making the city look more like London. With gigantic trees decorated with the star atop the pinnacle and reindeers embellished using lights and pop-ups. Karman Arora, a local shopkeeper at Palasia, said, “Like every festival, Christmas is also very dear to me. As a child, I remember how we waited for Santa Claus to bring us the goodies. It has been our family ritual to decorate the shop with a Christmas tree. This Christmas, we shall be distributing chocolates and muffins to our customers.”

The city has its own way to accommodate a multicultural society. Moreover, the city, known for its traditional delicacies, has now been opting for donuts, cakes, pastries and muffins.

Anubha Joshi, a baker, said, “During this time of the year, the demand for cakes hit the roof. People order these delicacies more often during Christmas.”

Winter fashion changing significantly

Riya Kalwani, who owns a clothing shop near Sanjana Park, said, “I have been in the business for over 20 years and this year most people have been asking for the trench coat style and aesthetic cardigans. This Christmas, people are opting for more of a western style where they want to pair the cardigan or the coat along with boots.”

Cosplay parties being organized

The culture of Cosplay is majorly a western culture but this Christmas, people From Indore will also be dressing up as characters. These characters can be based upon movies, anime or gaming characters. The cosplay parties will be organised around the city in clubs, societies and malls on December 24 and 25.

