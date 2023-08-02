Indore: City Makes Record In Power Revenue Collection

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore city circle of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company set a record in revenue collection in July. About 35 crore units of electricity were used in the city in June and a total cash revenue of Rs 276 crore has been collected against the bills issued in July for the consumption in June.

In this way, per unit cash revenue collection has reached above Rs 7.85, the highest in MP.

State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and West Discom managing director Amit Tomar have congratulated all the officers and employees of the city circle on this achievement.

City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that in the month, intensive efforts were made for consumer services, and revenue collection, due to which the CM Helpline got A grade, as well as expected success was achieved in revenue collection. He expressed gratitude to 5.60 lakh consumers who paid their bills on time.

