 Indore: City Introduces State’s First Bus Radio, E-Buses On BRTS
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday introduced the state's first bus radio (Atal Radio) and rolled out electric buses in BRTS corridor.

Besides, the electric pink i-bus, dedicated to women passengers, was also launched two days ahead of International Women’s Day.

Urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave green signal to these facilities.

Atal Radio - A new beginning for AICTSL’s public transport

For the first time in the state, Internet radio will be broadcast in public transport buses, enhancing the travel experience for

3 lakh daily commuters. Atal Radio facility aims to contribute to Smart India and Digital India mission, providing education, information and entertainment during the average 15-minute bus journeys.

The services offered by Atal Radio include a platform for local artists, podcasts on employment, career advice and motivation, awareness programmes for women empowerment and a special programme called 'Mayor Samvad' for public dialogue on pressing issues. Additionally, it will serve as a medium to disseminate information about government schemes, sanitation surveys, Smart City development, emergency broadcasts, traffic updates and live announcements.

Launch of New BRTS E-Bus Service

Indore took a leap towards green mobility with the launch of 30 electric premium AC buses for the BRTS corridor. These buses boast a range of 250-300 kilometres on a single charge, with special seating arrangements for the elderly, women and disabled passengers. The inclusion of advanced safety features, monitored through CCTV at the Traffic Management Centre, ensures a sustainable and environment-friendly public transport system.

Indore aims to replace diesel buses with e-buses, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 4.9 crore kg over their operational lifespan. The initiative positions Indore as the first city in India with a green mobility BRTS corridor.

