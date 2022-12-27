Indore: City heaves sigh of relief as samples of foreign returnees found negative

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the health department heaved a sigh of relief on Monday when the reports of the three foreign returnees, whose samples were taken at the airport, were found negative.

According to Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, “Random samples of three people, who returned to Indore from Dubai, were taken at the city airport as per the guidelines of the government. Reports of all these people were found negative.”

The officer also added that there was no new positive report on Sunday with which the total number of active cases in the city is one; that of a 21-year-old girl on Friday.

“The patient didn’t have any major symptoms, and she is in home isolation,” he added.

Meanwhile, health department officials and medical college administration have prepared for a mock drill in which all the oxygen plants, equipment and availability of medicines would be checked.

The mock drill will be conducted across the nation where the focus would be on the various parameters including the availability of health facilities, bed capacities, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers including ASHAs, anganwadi workers, availability of ambulances, testing capacities, RT-PCR and RAT kits, and others.

“We have asked the associated hospitals to perform the mock drill and to update the status. We will monitor the drill and take appropriate actions to improve the facilities,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.