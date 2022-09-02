Indore: City gets over 2-inch rainfall, inch surplus over average yearly quota

Waterlogging at Madhumilan Square | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed the city on Thursday morning, leaving the residents surprised. The sudden rainfall has provided much-needed relief to residents of the city from the rising humidity while it also left people running for shelter to avoid getting drenched.

The city’s roads were inundated due to the rainfall in the morning as the city received over 58 mm (2.28 inches) of rainfall with which the city’s quota of average rainfall got completed and turned even surplus by more than an inch.

With over two inches of rainfall in the city on Thursday morning, the total rainfall in the city reached 966.4 mm (38.04 inches), which is about 37 mm more than the city’s average rainfall of 929 mm (36.5 inches).

Waterlogging at Kharjana Square due to heavy rainfall on Thursday morning | Anand Shivre

The rainfall started with drizzles in some parts of the city in the morning and, by afternoon, heavy rain lashed other areas around the city. Showers and thunderstorms occurred in the city and its surrounding areas as the wind blew at a speed of 15 km per hour in the morning.

On Thursday, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature recorded was 24.7 degrees Celsius—3 degrees Celsius below normal. Morning and evening humidity was 82 per cent. The Met department has predicted that the weather will remain partly cloudy on Friday and precipitation may continue.

One flight diverted as visibility drops to 700

According to Met officials, visibility dropped to 700 metres at 10.30 am on Thursday due to which one flight was diverted. Later, visibility increased to 1,500 metres within a few minutes at 10.42 am.

Nonetheless, the flight coming from Raipur was diverted not due to visibility, but due to the presence of Cumulonimbus (Cb) clouds.

‘Cb clouds are heavy and dense clouds of considerable vertical extent in the form of a mountain or a huge tower, often associated with heavy precipitation, lightning, and thunder. Visibility was 2,000 metres at 11.30 am, but the flight was diverted due to cloud conditions,’ Met officials said.