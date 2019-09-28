Indore: City gets over 1-inch rain, more expected

Indore: City received over one inch of rainfall on Friday bringing the overall record of total rainfall till date to 51.35 inches (1300.1 mm).

City received intermittent rain with varied intensity in different in parts of the city. The meteorological department, which recorded 26.2 mm of rainfall, said weather will remain same in the city in next 48 hours.

On Friday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal while minimum temperature at 23.0 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature came down from 30 degree Celsuis that was recorded couple of days back. This gave relief to residents of the city. The humidity level that stayed at 92 per cent in the morning and increased to 97 per cent in evening.

The increase in humidity affected residents most who suffer from respiratory diseases. “Intermittent rain is occurring across the state and conditions will remain same for next couple of days,” a department official said, adding, “This year, the rainfall may break record of 2013, which was 55 inches before monsoon withdrawal.”