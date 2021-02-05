INDORE: City gears up for 2021 Swachh Survekshan, beautified with wall paintings that depict national art

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is getting ready for the 2021 "Swachh Survekshan" as the Municipal Corporation undertakes the beautification work of the city by installing colourful lights on the roads while the walls here have been beautified with unique paintings.

"I am sure the aware citizens of Indore will do their best to preserve legacies of previous cleanliness awards. The visual impact of cleanliness comes from maintenance and beautification and these are also the parameters of Swachh Survekshan," said Pratibha Pal, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

"In this view, Indore Municipal Corporation is undertaking the work of beautification of the city. The walls here are being painted that includes local art, cultural artwork, festive art, etc. Apart from this, the painting of 'Goga Dev' who played a very important role in cleaning has also been depicted here," Pal added.