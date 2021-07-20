Indore: City gears for covid third wave, train over 400 doctors and nurses

Indore: Special arrangements are being made for the treatment and care of children as a precaution ahead of covid third wave. Doctors and nurses of private and government hospitals are being specially trained for the treatment of children in the district.

A training program was organized at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya to train the nurses of MTH Hospital. So far, about 400 doctors and nurses of government and non-government hospitals have been trained in the district.

In this program collector Manish Singh and Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital and Head of Pediatrics Department of MGM Medical College Dr Hemant Jain, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Satya was also present.

Addressing the training program, collector Manish Singh appreciated the efforts of the trainee nurses of the MTH hospital and said that they have worked tirelessly and diligently in the second wave of Corona.