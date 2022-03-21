Indore: City first in nation to inherit bicycles as public transport

3,000 cycles to be part of Indore's public transport system

// City first in nation to inherit bicycles as public transport, CM inaugurates project.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore to be the first in the country where over 3000 bicycles have been made available as the public transport for the citizens. The project 'Indore Public Bicycle System' was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

The CM virtually inaugurated the first phase of this project costing Rs 10 crore. Officials said that this project will be operated on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis and state-of-the-art bicycles will be provided to the common people on rent.

"With the addition of cycles to the public transport system of Indore, the environment will be protected, the consumption of petrol and diesel will be reduced and the people will also stay healthy," the chief minister said.

Officials said the local administration will provide 3,000 bicycles on rent to the general public at city transport bus stops and other major public places in a phased manner.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the lock of these cycles would open and close with the help of a mobile application and these cycles would be equipped with GPS so that the local administration would keep an eye on their movement. The bicycles will be available to the common people for 10 hours for just Rs 10. The monthly rent for these bicycles is Rs 349.

