Indore: City faces fickle weather

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s weather remained unpredictable on Friday. It was hot and humid in the morning and it rained in some parts of the city. By afternoon there were clouds which increased humidity. The city witnessed light showers in the evening.

Friday’s day temperature dropped by one degree Celsius from the temperature recorded on Thursday, while the night temperature decreased by one degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature may increase again after April 24 but no major change would be recorded in the night temperature.

“The sky remained cloudy and the wind speed was recorded at around 5 kilometres per hour and humidity was 37 per cent,” the Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius. The night temperature remained at 23.1 degrees Celsius.

“The temperature of the city might cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week, where the night temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius by April 25.”

The western part of the state will also witness rainfall due to the cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh but chances of rainfall in Indore are bleak. A Cyclonic Circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh that might affect the weather in the upcoming days.

“Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will continue to fluctuate as it may go above 40 degrees Celsius after April 24. The night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the met department officials said.

