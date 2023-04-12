Indore: City experiences hottest day of season

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tuesday turned out to be the hottest day of the season so far with the mercury touching the 38.5 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday. This is for the first time in the season that the day temperature reached the normal mark as it had continued to remain below normal since the beginning of the season.

Not only the day temperature but the night temperature too hovered over 23 degrees Celsius, making it uncomfortable for the residents. With the rising day and night temperature, residents have to start using air conditions and coolers to beat the heat.

The Weather Department forecast sweltering days ahead with the sky remaining partly cloudy. The temperature was hovering around 36 degrees Celsius for the last three days and it touched 38.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is normal.

“There is no chance of a decrease in temperature in the next couple of days. The sky would remain cloudy but the day and night temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius,” officials said.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from the southern part of the country. The heat quotient remained high since the morning, making it difficult for commuters.

“There’ll be no big difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials said. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius while the night temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.