 Indore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day

Indore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day

Warm morning, sweltering day, drizzling in evening: Morning turned mildly hot as temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am which further rose to 38.3 degrees Celsius during the day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
City witnesses lighting and thunder on Wednesday evening. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief for the citizens from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the temperature crossed the 38 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day. However, the weather took a U-turn in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the city sky followed by a spell of drizzling and lighting.

The hot winds blowing from the southwest part of the country throughout the day turned the city morning mildly hot as the temperature rose to 28.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am and increased to 36 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am. 

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature may increase by a couple of degrees Celsius and the sky would remain cloudy.

“Due to moisture incursion, the Indore region witnessed cloudy weather and drizzling. There is no significant spell of rainfall except drizzling or light showers in isolated parts of the region. A new western disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region keeping the city weather cloudy,” senior scientist of India Meteorological Department Ved Prakash Singh, said.

He added that the day temperature will increase but it will not cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark at least for a couple of days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal. 

Rising temperature on Wednesday

Time

8.30 am

11.30 am

02.30 pm

5.30 pm

Maximum temp

Temp (in degrees Celsius)

28.6

36.0

38.2

37.0

38.3             

Read Also
Watch: Drunk city bus driver hits pedestrians opposite MY Hospital in Indore, flees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khargone farmer abducted in Khandwa

MP: Khargone farmer abducted in Khandwa

MP: Woman kills mother with paramour’s help, both get life sentence in Mandsaur

MP: Woman kills mother with paramour’s help, both get life sentence in Mandsaur

Indore: 98-year-old freedom fighter dies of Covid!

Indore: 98-year-old freedom fighter dies of Covid!

Indore: Woman had to wait for 13 hours to get dead foetus removed

Indore: Woman had to wait for 13 hours to get dead foetus removed

Indore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day

Indore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day