Indore: City experiences 3 shades of weather during the day

City witnesses lighting and thunder on Wednesday evening. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief for the citizens from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the temperature crossed the 38 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day. However, the weather took a U-turn in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the city sky followed by a spell of drizzling and lighting.

The hot winds blowing from the southwest part of the country throughout the day turned the city morning mildly hot as the temperature rose to 28.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am and increased to 36 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature may increase by a couple of degrees Celsius and the sky would remain cloudy.

“Due to moisture incursion, the Indore region witnessed cloudy weather and drizzling. There is no significant spell of rainfall except drizzling or light showers in isolated parts of the region. A new western disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region keeping the city weather cloudy,” senior scientist of India Meteorological Department Ved Prakash Singh, said.

He added that the day temperature will increase but it will not cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark at least for a couple of days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

Rising temperature on Wednesday

Time

8.30 am

11.30 am

02.30 pm

5.30 pm

Maximum temp

Temp (in degrees Celsius)

28.6

36.0

38.2

37.0

38.3