Indore: City docs want to start plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

Indore: While Kerala has received approval from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma therapy, city experts too demanded the same for Indore as it has become the epicentre of the deadly disease in Central India.

The doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College claimed that they are ready to start plasma therapy as they have all the essential equipment and the training. They only require approval from ICMR.

Retired professor of MGM Medical College Dr Apoorva Pauranik said that as there is no treatment for the disease, plasma therapy is the best option at present and can be started in Indore as well. He also suggested that a list of donors should be prepared and NGOs should be used to motivate people.

MGM Medical College’s Dr VP Pandey too supported the same and appealed to the government to formulate a policy at the earliest.

Meanwhile, HoD of Respiratory Medicine Department in MGM Medical College Dr Salil Bhargava said, “The therapy has been studied and used in USA and Italy. ICMR has recently given approval for the same in Kerala. There is no known treatment for the disease and plasma therapy can prove to be a boon at this point of time.”

Associate professor Dr Deepak Bansal said that MGM Medical College already has a list of donors and can start working on it immediately once they get approval from the authorities.

We are ready for plasma therapy: HoD Transfusion Medicine

HoD of Transfusion Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr Ashok Yadav said that the department is ready to start plasma therapy in Indore.

“We have all the necessary equipment and we have trained staff. We can start anytime on getting approval from ICMR and government,” he said.

Dr Yadav also said that state government has constituted a committee for the same and he is also one of the members of the committee to explore the possibilities of starting plasma therapy.

Informing about the method Dr Yadav said, “Blood from a patient, who has recovered from the disease is taken out 28 days after his discharge. Plasma is taken out from that blood and injected into the body of critical patients or in those who are not responding to the treatment for COVID-19.”

Antibodies of the healthy person (recovered from COVID-19) can be transmitted to the patient so that new antibodies develop in his body and he can get rid of the disease.