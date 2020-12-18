Indore: City dancers shine at Pratibha Parayanam Mahotsav

Indore: With Covid-19 outbreak, challenges have been immense to retain normalcy in life but overcoming such challenges, a group of dancers brought laurels to the city, including International Excellency Certificates competing with dancers from all over the world.

The dancers won accolades and honours at recently held dance fest-cum-competition 'Pratibha Parayanam Mahotsav' organized under the banner of Nrutyadham Kala Samiti, Bhilai in association with Geet Vitan, Chattisgarh, Dance hut, West Bengal and North East Vision, Assam as an online fest of international art and culture platform.

In this month-long online fest concluding in December, participants from various states and city of India presented their finesse. Participants from USA, Malaysia, Dubai, Nepal and Bangladesh also gave dazzling display of their practise and skills.

Among them, Indore's team participated and bagged prizes in solo, duet and trio categories in Bharatnatyam and Kathak dance styles.

Kathak trio by Akansha Dixit, Ridhima Dubey, Gaurangi Joshi and duet semiclassical by Anisha Nigam and Saanvi Padhye was awarded with Sarvottam Samman with International Excellency certificate.

In solo dances, Sarvottam Samman was won by Akansha Dixit (Kathak), Ishani Krishnan(Semi Classical) and Shivani Sudarshan(Bharatanatyam). Atiuttam samman was bestowed upon Ishani Krishnanand Kisha Patni in bharatnatyam, Angira Upadhyay, Ridhima Dubey.

The same was awarded to Anisha Nigam, Saanvi Padhye won it for Kathak. Anisha Nigam was awarded the same Samman for Drawing.

Uttam Samman was awarded to Siyona Kumarawat and Siya Gupta for Bharatnatyam and Dimple Nagvanshi for Kathak.

Participants were appreciated by Dr Rakhi Roy, the convenor of the Pratibha Parayanam.

Indore team was led by dance guru Ashish Pillai. He said, "We must always go on and these are our future dance maestros, who have been diligently practicing even during the lockdown and making sure that they kept growing."