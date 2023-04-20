 Indore: City custodians mull redevelopment keeping tourism in mind
Indore: City custodians mull redevelopment keeping tourism in mind

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Custodians of the city on Wednesday mulled over the redevelopment of areas earmarked under the Smart city project keeping tourism prospects in mind. 

A meeting of the City Level Advisory Forum organised at Indore Smart City office discussed future projects under the Smart City project. MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Collector Illayaraja T, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, additional commissioner Divyank Singh, superintending engineer DR Loghi and other departmental officers were present in the meeting.

After the restoration of the historical heritage Rajwada and Gopal Mandir located in the central area of the city, development of the said area from the point of view of tourism was discussed in the meeting. Besides, city's water supply system, sewerage system project, riverfront development, solar city project, development of Vallabh Nagar Market, MOG Lines, carbon credits were also discussed.  

Bhargav said that work done so far under Smart City and renovation of Rajwada and Gopal Mandir was reviewed and discussed during the meeting. Suggestions were also invited for promotion of Rajwada and Gopal Mandir as tourism destinations. 

