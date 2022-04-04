Indore: City Congress continues protests against inflation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their protest against inflation, the city Congress Committee staged a demonstration and dharna at Regal Square on Monday. The Congress leaders also put up posters against the government for the rise in inflation with an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, gas and other essential items.

Addressing the dharna, city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal said, “Nothing has been left affordable for the common people during the tenure of this government. The prices of gas, fuel, edible oils, ghee, sugar, electricity, vegetables, school fees and everything else have increased except liquor. The budget of middle-class people has been disturbed while it has become difficult for the poor even to get his daily meal.” He said the government must wake up from its “slumber” and provide immediate relief to the people. “We’ll launch a major campaign against the government in the city. The BJP mustn’t think they can remain in power by fooling people as they’re now exposed,” Bakliwal alleged.

Meanwhile, MLA Sanjay Shukla said that not only essential things, but the government has also increased the rates of toll tax. “They’re providing benefit to a few industrialists and looting the people,” he claimed.

Various city leaders, including Rajesh Choukse, Chintu Choukse, Devendra Singh Yadav, Amit Chourasiya, Jainesh Jhanjhari and others participated.

Patwari, Verma remain away from dharna

Former ministers Jitu Patwari and Sajjan Singh Verma did not participate in the dharna, which has not only caused curiosity among BJP leaders, but among Congressmen, as well

MPYC appoints 2 exec prez in city

§ The MP Youth Congress appointed Tatsam Bhatt and Swapnil Kamle as executive presidents of the Indore City Youth Congress Committee on Monday. The decision was taken to end the ongoing protest in the organisation against incumbent president Ramiz Khan

§ About 17 office-bearers of the Youth Congress had resigned from the post after Ramiz Khan announced his team for the city Youth Congress in December and the matter was raised among the senior leaders, including state Congress president Kamal Nath

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:23 PM IST