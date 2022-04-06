Indore: City clinches awards for She Kunj, 2-wheeler multilevel parking at Smart Cities India Award-2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding more feathers to its cap, Indore Smart City clinched Public-Private Partnership Innovative Award for “She Kunj” and Smart Parking Innovative Award for two-wheeler multilevel parking during Smart City India Award 2022 in New Delhi.

Indore Smart City executive director Pratibha Pal said that the city was awarded for constructing 'She Kunj' on PPP model for the convenience of women at more than 25 places and building multiple level two-wheeler parking in ABD area for the convenience of citizens.

Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta said that both the facilities were set up under the Smart City Project.

Automated mechanical parking for two-wheelers

Pal and Gupta said that Indore Smart City has come up with India's first innovative parking solution which is a successful solution to the unorganised and chaotic two-wheeler parking problems, which are common in ABD projects in congested markets and narrow streets.

Earlier, the city could not build the RCC parking in 1000 sq ft or smaller land parcels. But with this mechanical parking, the city can use the land/space more efficiently. As this is India's first two-wheeler mechanical parking solution, Indore Smart City has created two parking models on a pilot basis, one model is "Centralized Mechanical Parking" where people are able to park around 250 vehicles in 1200 sq ft and "Roadside Mechanical Parking" where people can park around 60 in 400 sq ft area.

“We are able to use five times that land as compared to ground floor parking or traditional construction parking,” Gupta said.

Pink Toilets (She Kunj)

To meet the needs of women in public areas, the concept of Pink Toilet (She Kunj) – special toilet for women was designed on Public Private Partnership (Constructed Operation Transfer) basis. The project has been implemented at 25 locations in Indore city limits.

Four pink toilets are operation at Chhapan Dukan, Palasia, Vijay Nagar and Meghdoot Garden and remaining 21 are in the implementation stage. Each She Kunj includes: anitary pad vending machine with sanitary pad incinerator, a dining room and a diaper vending machine.

The most important aspect of She Kunj is that it is completely free to use. The project will be operational for a period of 15 years. In order to maintain the viability of the project, the private partner is provided with a kiosk and a location for advertising rights for a licence period of 15 years.

