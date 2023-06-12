Indore: City Cleanliness Wows Ex-Norwegian Minister

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav presents a bouquet to ex-Norwegian minister Erik Solheim at Residency Kothi on Sunday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like many others, even former Norway minister for climate and environment Erik Solheim is all praises for the cleanliness of Indore and he could not stop from mentioning it before Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The mayor paid a courtesy visit to Solheim, who is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and was here on Sunday, at Residency Kothi.

On this occasion, apart from other delegations, a team of ten members of the Chief Minister's interns was also present.

Solheim told Bhargav that he is very impressed with the cleanliness of Indore and that he did not see any kind of garbage on the way from the airport to Residency.

The Mayor informed Solheim that Indore has been adjudged cleanest city in the country six times in a row. He stated that the cleanliness is due to public participation of Swachhata Abhiyan.

