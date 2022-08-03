Indore: City child prodigy Jiana Shah gets Dadasaheb Phalke Icon award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Child prodigy Jiana Shah, whose name was registered in World Book of Records for recognising national flags of 195 countries at the age of 6, was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Dubai.

Jiana was bestowed with the Best Child Prodigy 2022 award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Film Organisation 2022 held in Dubai recenty. Jiana’s father Mayank Shah confirmed the development.

“Many TV actors were present in this award show. During the show, we got a chance to meet Dr Jitendra Matlani, a famous businessman and social icon of Dubai. He is from Indore and made us all proud at international level,” Shah said.

Indore-based 7-year-old Jiana last year broke several world records by reciting 7 details (Flag, Country, Capital, Currency, Language, Continent and their famous Touristic Destination) of 195 UN recognised countries. She also was conferred upon Hon Doctorate degree in Human Geography by American University this year and became once again the youngest to get the doctorate.

She also loves movies, music, chess and martial arts (Orange Belt). She studies in Class 2. (Agencies)