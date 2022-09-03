Indore: City chapter of Cultural & Moral Training Institute inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the city chapter of Cultural and Moral Training Institute here on Friday.

On the occasion, he narrated stories of freedom struggle to the children and had an open dialogue with them. The children's chemistry with Chief Minister Chouhan was apparent. During his 20 minute interaction with the children, he filled everyone with patriotism. On the occasion, the children took a pledge to protect the environment, respect all and work for the betterment of the world.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has always been the goal of India. Our country has inculcated this sentiment within itself – ‘May all be happy, may all be healthy and may all be well.’ He said that our country has a known history dating back to 5000 years. When the sun of civilization had not even risen in the developed countries, then the hymns of the Vedas were created in India. He said that with the spirit of patriotism contribute towards the development of the country and the state.

Book on 75 legends released

Chief Minister Chouhan released a book centred on the life story of 75 great men published by the institute on Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. To mark the event, 75 school children came on stage in the costumes of revolutionaries and legends, and were greeted by the Chief Minister and others. Cultural programmes were also presented by the students.

