Indore: City celebrates festival of lights

The city glittered with earthen lamps and lights as Indoreans celebrated the festival of lights ‘Diwali’ with fervour on Thursday. From the Rajwada palace to the tiny block houses, every building lit up with colourful lights and floral decorations.

Families came together this year, unlike last year when Covid fear took over the charm of the festival. This year, the city was lit up and firecrackers were burnt.

The city was immersed in joy and the markets remained crowded in the day.

On Diwali, Lord Ganesh is worshipped for new beginnings and Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for wealth. In some households, even Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. She is considered the Goddess of knowledge, creative arts, wisdom, language, learning and purity.

Eco-friendly Rangoli

Indoreans came up with a unique idea to utilise wheat straw for making a grand Rangoli. Somiya Bakilwal prepared this grand rangoli using wheat straw and motivated everyone to re-use, recycle and reduce waste.

Mahalaxmi temple saw serpentine queue

Grand celebrations marking Diwali were held in several Mahalaxmi temples in the city. Serpentine queues with social distancing were seen in these temples since early morning as people gathered to start their festivities after offering their prayers to the Goddess.

The longest queue was seen at Mahalaxmi Temple, Rajwada. It is the oldest temple in the city. It is a tradition for people to visit the temple and participate in worship.

The traditional celebrations are held every year on the same rituals since 189 years i.e. from 1833.

With the feeling of being blessed by the goddess-mother from here, devotees made a footprint of the mother by taking kumkum from here.

Khajrana Temple

In Khajrana temple, special worship and decoration was organised for goddess Lakshmi. “We offered sweets to lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi following a ritualistic worship on Diwali. Devotees thronged the temple throughout the day, waiting in queues for darshan,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana, said.

Families came together

Families came together this year and celebrated the day with fervour. In one of the large scale celebrations, Singal family gathered people from four generations.

There were about 25 people coming together from Prakash, Reyansh and Anuradhya to the great grand mother Shankuntala Singal.

In Yadav family, it was a glittery day, as their kids studying in South Africa (SA) returned home for Diwali this year. Agrawal family led by Ashish and Khushboo also saw grand celebrations.

Sharing sweet presents of Diwali

Diwali is a time to pay respect and spread light bringing smiles to everyone around. Sindhi community members including MP Shankar Lalwani danced, distributed presents and sung with senior citizens.

A group of youngsters decided to make this Diwali special with specially-abled children. With some goodies and lots of time, the group celebrated Diwali with specially-abled children at Saraswati Sanskar Bal Kalyaan Samiti in Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jhabua and other districts.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:06 PM IST