Indore: City businessman Ajay Chordia joins Congress

City businessman Ajay Chordia joined Congress in presence of State party president and former chief minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Thursday.

Sources stated that the party may take his services at the state level for upcoming by-elections given his connections with politicians across the state.

Chordia is close to senior Congress leader Mahesh Joshi and enjoys proximity to both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh’s camps.

He is a known figure in the higher education sector. Two-time executive council member of Rewa and RGPV, Chordia was also closely connected to Raj Bhawan when Balram Jakhar was Governor.

Chordia may be given state vice president post in the party.

When contacted, the new entrant said that he joined Congress, as he believes in its ideology and its idea of inclusive India.