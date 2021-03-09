Indore: City artiste’s painting Mother and Daughter on display at Lalit Kala Akademi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Among inspiring art works of women from all across the country, a painting titled - Mother and Daughter - made by city artiste Vimmie Manoj is being exhibited at Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, in an all-woman show organised by Union Ministry of Culture.

The exhibition was inaugurated by culture minister Prahald Singh Patel at Rabindra Bhavan Galleries on Tuesday. It will continue till March 20. It showcases more than 250 artworks from over 12 countries.

Titled as Akshaypatra, the exhibiton has been inspired from the magical vessel of bounty, which belonged to Draupadi. As the legend goes, the character of Draupadi has been about giving to the society. She is a symbol of indomitable spirit of a woman.

Manoj's painting shows a mother ready to lead her daughter overcoming the taboos and restrictions imposed by the society. “The woman as a mother is helping her daughter embark on an empowered life,” she said.

The two women standing at the threshold of a rustic door with a knob and the dark background profoundly narrates a story of strength and confidence, of overcoming darkness.