Indore: Citizenship for 75 Pak Hindus

Advertisement

Indore: As many as 75 Hindus who had come from Pakistan got Indian citizenship on Tuesday. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani celebrated with the beneficiaries at a programme and even danced with them. Lalwani also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on the occasion. The beneficiaries shared their ordeal in Pakistan for being in the minority there and thanked the government for giving them citizenship.

ALSO READ Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:08 AM IST