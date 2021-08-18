e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:08 AM IST

Indore: Citizenship for 75 Pak Hindus

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani celebrated with the beneficiaries at a programme and even danced with them.
Staff Reporter
The Citizenship Programme on Tuesday. | FPJ

Indore: As many as 75 Hindus who had come from Pakistan got Indian citizenship on Tuesday. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani celebrated with the beneficiaries at a programme and even danced with them. Lalwani also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on the occasion. The beneficiaries shared their ordeal in Pakistan for being in the minority there and thanked the government for giving them citizenship.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:08 AM IST
