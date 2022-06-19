Indore: ​CISF yoga awareness drive for healthy life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





CISF unit deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport spread awareness among locals by organising a Yoga session at Pitrparvat Dham on Saturday.

In the wake of forthcoming World Yoga day, scheduled on June 21, CISF personnel exibited various yoga asanas to keep oneself healthy and fit. CISF personnel also emphasised on a stress-free life in a hectic work culture. The locals were enthused by the yoga session.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)