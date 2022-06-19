Indore: ​CISF yoga awareness drive for healthy life

e-Paper Get App

In the wake of forthcoming World Yoga day, scheduled on June 21, CISF personnel exibited various yoga asanas to keep oneself healthy and fit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)


CISF unit deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport spread awareness among locals by organising a Yoga session at Pitrparvat Dham on Saturday.
In the wake of forthcoming World Yoga day, scheduled on June 21, CISF personnel exibited various yoga asanas to keep oneself healthy and fit. CISF personnel also emphasised on a stress-free life in a hectic work culture. The locals were enthused by the yoga session.

