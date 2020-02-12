Indore: CII holds workshop on hazardous, e-waste management

Indore: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a workshop on hazardous and e-waste management on Wednesday. MP Pollution Control Board chief chemist Dr DK Waghela spoke on the status of hazardous waste, its quantity and characteristics in country. Giving detailed information about Hazardous and other Waste (Management ) Rules, 2016, he gave detailed information about generation and disposal of hazardous waste in the country and the states.

Speaking on National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, (NGT), he explained in detail the provisions of punishment and compensation, which is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The objective of the workshop was to make representatives of industries of Indore-Ujjain region aware of rules and to implement them effectively, a CII official said.