Indore: CII donates masks, sanitizers to Dist Administration

As a part of CII Covid19 Relief and Rehabilitation initiatives, CII Madhya Pradesh donated 7500 triple layered masks and approximately 700 litres of sanitizers to the District Administration on Friday.

CII Madhya Pradesh, with support from its members, has stepped up to support the society, which is facing a deep humanitarian crisis. In zones and the state, CII has been coordinating closely with the government, industry and civil society to understand the on-ground situation and assess immediate requirements.

CII along with Young Indians, is working rigorously to aid regular delivery of rations, cooked, and uncooked food items to the economically weaker sections, labourers, and daily wagers. CII Industry members have also been contributing to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister relief funds as well.

The relief and rehabilitation interventions also include, distribution of food packets to daily wage workers in Pithampur and other industrial areas.