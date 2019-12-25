Indore: Christmas celebrated with fervour

Indore: No matter how different customs and traditions are, the colourful festivals give every Indian a reason to celebrate. Irrespective of their caste, religion, or age, every Indorean found a way to celebrate Christmas in their own unique way on Wednesday.

Some took a trip to the mall, some planned a picnic at nearby resort, others hosted Christmas parties .

Many people enjoyed the cold weather along with celebrating the festival with their closed ones and traditional food. From bringing home a Christmas tree and preparing delicious cakes, traditional celebrations were completed early on Christmas eve in the city.

Ad part of tradition, people visited churches. Prayers were offered at White Church, Red Church, and Arnold Church, Infant Jesus Church in Chhota Bangarda and other churches in the city.

After prayers, people greeted each other Merry Christmas. Apart from prayers, confessions to seek pardon from the God were also done. Festivities started on the night of December 24, which continued till Wednesday with meals, carol singing, and dancing to tunes of DJs at number of places.

City turns red: Malls, markets, and streets of the city were decked up in red color. Most people were seen wearing red dress on Wednesday. People circulated pictures wearing on social media too.